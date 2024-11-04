Motorcyclist killed, three people hurt in New London crash

A South Dakota man has died and three other people were taken to the hospital after a crash in New London on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at Colman and Vauxhall Streets, near the New London Shopping Center entrance, around 4:47 p.m.

Police officers and firefighters responded and found two sedans and a motorcycle had been involved in the crash.

Police said four people were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and the motorcyclist had the most severe injuries.

The motorcycle operator, 45-year-old Curtis Barkdull, of Sturgis, South Dakota, died at the hospital, police said.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system.