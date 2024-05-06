Man dead after shooting in Waterbury

A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury.

Officers found the victim when they responded to Wood Street around 9:49 a.m. Monday.

The man was brought to a hospital, where he later died from the injuries, according to police.

Waterbury major crimes detectives are investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.