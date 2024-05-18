2 teens shot during large Bridgeport house party

One teenager is critically injured and another teenager is hospitalized after being shot during a house party in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Dispatchers received reports of more than 20 rounds fired within the 300 block of Bunnell Street around 10:25 p.m. About 20 minutes later, there were ShotSpotter activations in the 100 block of Sixth Street, which is about two city blocks away from Bunnell Street.

Shortly after, police said they learned someone had been shot in the 200 block of Deacon Street, which is about one city block from the Bunnell Street location.

Responding officers found a large crowd in the 300 block of Bunnell Street. Authorities said a 15-year-old male from Bridgeport who had been shot was found on the front porch of a home within the 200 block of Deacon Street. He was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

While securing a crime scene on Deacon Street, a 16-year-old from Bridgeport arrived at an area hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

According to police, there was a large house party in the 300 block of Bunnell Street before the shootings. Investigators determined the 16-year-old was also shot while in the area of the Bunnell Street party.

Detectives have taken charge of the investigation and have found crime scenes on Bunnell Street, Deacon Street, Holly Street and Sixth Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Kenneth McKenna at (203) 581-5245. Tips can also be made at the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.