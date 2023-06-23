Father and son injured in Hartford fire have died: police

A father and son who were injured in a fire in Hartford early Monday morning have died, according to police.

Firefighters were called to a two-family home on Bulkeley Avenue just before 1 a.m. and removed an adult and a child who were not breathing from the burning residence.

Both were in serious condition and firefighters performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

The adult was later flown to the Bridgeport Burn Unit, officials said.

One other adult and one other child were transported to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and one was transported to the hospital, officials said.

Police said Friday that a father and son who were injured in the fire have died.