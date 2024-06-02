Father, daughter injured after pickup goes into brook in Torrington

A father and his young daughter were taken to the hospital after their pickup truck went into a brook in Torrington Sunday.

State police responded to the area of Norfolk Road around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a vehicle into a ditch.

Arriving troopers found a pickup truck in the Hart Brook Spillway with heavy front end damage.

The driver was out of the pickup, with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver's 3-year-old daughter was inside the pickup in a child safety seat. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was flown by LifeStar helicopter to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Lorrius at (860) 489-2000.