Father Dies Trying to Save Children at New Milford Lake: Police

A 26-year-old Norwalk man has died after trying to save his 6-year-old son and another child who were having trouble swimming in a lake on Labor Day, police said.

Victor Garcia, 26, of Norwalk, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled from the waters at the Candlewood Shores Community Beach in New Milford, according to police.

Police said Garcia’s son and a 10-year-old girl were having difficulty swimming and he and other family members went to help them.

The children were brought to shore and another family member pulled Garcia from the water, according to police

Police officers responded just after 5 p.m.  and performed CPR until medics arrived and brought Garcia to a hospital, police said.

The children were brought to Danbury Hospital and later released.

Police said Garcia’s family was visiting Candlewood Lake from Norwalk.

Associated Press

