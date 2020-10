A FedEx employee was injured on the job in Middletown Sunday night, according to police.

Police said they responded to the FedEx Campus for a report of an injured employee.

It was determined that the employee had a minor, non-life threatening injury to his hand, police said.

The employee was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a workplace injury and OSHA has been contacted.

No foul play is suspected at this time.