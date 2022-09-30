Ferry Street Bridge in New Haven to Reopen After Months-Long Project

Officials gathered in New Haven Friday morning to celebrate the completion of the Ferry Street Bridge project and said the bridge would reopen today.

Local officials gathered at the bridge, which is between State Street and Middletown Avenue, to celebrate the new beginning and reopening of the bridge that had been under construction since April to commuters.

While the bridge was closed, around 13,000 vehicles have had to take a detour in the highly trafficked area, transportation officials said.

Josh Morgan, of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, said the bridge was built in 1912 and 1992 was the last time there was a major project done to it.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He said the bridge was completely removed and the $3 million project will increase reliability and safety.

The bridge reopens today.