One taken to hospital after fiery crash on I-84

One person has been taken to the hospital after a fiery crash on Interstate 84 West early Thursday morning, according to the Vernon Fire Department.

The fire department said they received several 911 calls around 4:48 a.m. reporting a crash and vehicle fire on I-84 West, just before exit 66. and the initial reports were that an SUV hit the back of a box truck.

Everyone was out of the vehicles and one person was taken to the hospital while another was evaluated at the scene.

