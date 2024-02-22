traffic

One taken to hospital after fiery crash on I-84

Town of Vernon Fire Department

One person has been taken to the hospital after a fiery crash on Interstate 84 West early Thursday morning, according to the Vernon Fire Department.

The fire department said they received several 911 calls around 4:48 a.m. reporting a crash and vehicle fire on I-84 West, just before exit 66. and the initial reports were that an SUV hit the back of a box truck.

Everyone was out of the vehicles and one person was taken to the hospital while another was evaluated at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us