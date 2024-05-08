Wesleyan allows pro-Palestinian encampment to remain

Pro-Palestinian encampments have been forcibly shut down on some college campuses including here in Connecticut.

But one university in the state is drawing attention for allowing a protest to continue.

An encampment at Wesleyan University in Middletown started late last month. And with the school somewhat supportive, advocates say they plan to stay out until their demands are met.

“We're in tents because we're centering the grief in Gaza. What's happening right now is horrific,” Reana Akthar, a Wesleyan first year, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Students are concerned about tens of thousands of Palestinians who have died and the one million taking refuge in the city of Rafah.

That is where Israel’s military plans to launch an expected ground offensive in its war against Hamas.

“We want to make sure that our money is not going to the brutalization of Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank,” Rowan Roudebush, a Wesleyan first year, said.

In a message to the community posted online last week, Wesleyan President Michael Roth wrote in part:

“The protesters’ cause is important – bringing attention to the killing of innocent people. And we continue to make space for them to do so, as long as that space is not disruptive to campus operations.”

“We're relieved that he hasn't called the police in,” Akthar said. “I think that not calling the police is the bare minimum.”

Roth added some students had expressed concerns about protesters taking over the space and that there had been vandalism of buildings.

While there could be punishment for those who break the rules, the president said they would “much prefer to talk with protesters about things we can do as an institution to address the war in Gaza.”

Though students say there’s been little progress to meet their demand that Wesleyan disclose and divest from certain organizations linked to Israel.

“Everything we're doing here is for Gaza and we're not going to stop,” Roudebush said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the school and a Jewish organization on campus for comment but have not yet heard back.