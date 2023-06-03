Fire Breaks Out at Building on State Property in Norwich

A fire broke out at a building on state property in Norwich on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls around 2 p.m. reporting a fire at a building on West Thames Street.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments found smoke coming from the attic in what police said was Cottage #8.

All occupants of the building were accounted for and exited the building safely. No injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire has been brought under control, but the cause is still under investigation.

The Norwich Fire Marshal and the Norwich Police Department remain on scene with several city departments including Norwich Public Utilities and the Norwich Building Department.

Anyone traveling in the area should expect delays.