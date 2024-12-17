New Canaan

Fire broke out in art room at New Canaan school

Part of a fire engine
A fire broke out in an art room at a school in New Canaan on Monday night and fire officials said it started in the kiln room.

Firefighters responded to the West School around 10 p.m. after a fire alarm went off and determined the fire started in the kiln room, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

The art room has minor smoke and water damage that affected the art supplies and furniture. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department said closing doors limits fire growth and spread and doors that self-close should not be propped open.

