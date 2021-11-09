Southington

Fire Damages Avventura Bakery in Southington

NBC Connecticut

A fire damaged the Avventura Bakery in Southington late Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the bakery on Knotter Drive around 11:15 p.m. after getting an automatic fire alarm.

Shortly after, authorities said they got multiple 911 calls about fire coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters fought flames in the bakery for about an hour, according to fire officials. Investigators have not released the extent of the damage.

A building next door to the bakery was also damaged by smoke, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Southingtonfire investigation
