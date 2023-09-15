Fire heavily damages home in Ansonia

Firefighters responded to to a fire at a home in Ansonia Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a home on Cliff Street just before 4:30 p.m.

It took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

The house sustained extensive damage.

No one was injured, according to Ansonia fire officials.