Fire Rips Through Bloomfield Home, 1 Person Believed to Still be Inside

A fire ripped through a home in Bloomfield on Saturday and one person is believed to still be inside.

Crews responded to the home on Simsbury Road shortly before 6 a.m.

The fire marshal said the fire was fully involved when the first crews arrived to the scene.

Investigators said two people were able to escape from the home and were taken to the hospital. Authorities have not released details about the extent of any injuries.

According to the fire marshal, it is believed that one person is still inside of the home.

The fire is under investigation.