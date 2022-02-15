westport

Firefighter Injured While Responding to Blaze in Westport

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a three-story building in Westport Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire happened at 3:50 p.m. on Post Road West. Crews responded after receiving calls about a structure fire.

Responding crews said they saw heavy smoke when they arrived.

Crews evacuated the building and searched both the top floor and attic area for fire.

Shortly after, firefighters extinguished the blaze. Wilton and Post roads were shut down for the safety of the surrounding area, according to officials.

Multiple towns responded and assisted.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the town's fire marshal's office.

