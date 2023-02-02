Firefighters Battle Fire at Crystal Mall in Waterford

Firefighters responded to Crystal Mall in Waterford to put out a fire on Thursday morning.

A Facebook post from Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629 said crews were dispatched at 10:39 p.m. for smoke in the food court and found fire coming from the roof.

All five Waterford companies and New London Fire Department fast team responded and the fire is knocked down, the post says.

