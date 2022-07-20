Firefighters Battle Fire at Vacant New Haven Building in Scorching Temperatures

Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant former school in New Haven Wednesday, on one of the hottest days of the summer so far.
The building is on Clinton Avenue and Terrence Roundtree, of the New Haven Fire Department, said someone who was passing by reported the fire just before 1 p.m.
Firefighters found smoke in the back of the building and fire in several locations, he said.
No one was located inside during the initial search of the building and crews were doing additional searches.
The heat and humidity put a stress on firefighters and a second alarm was struck to bring in more help because of the heat.
