Two Hospitalized After Hartford House Fire

Firefighters responded to a large fire at a home on Hillside Avenue in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The fire was burning on the porches and had extended to the roof of the 3-story home, according to Deputy Fire Chief Alvaro Cucuta.

Firefighters searched all three floors and were able to help an elderly person from the third floor to safety.

All firefighters were then ordered out of the building to fight the flames from outside because of heavy fire in the attic, Cucuta said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to Cucuta. It is not clear what injuries they may have suffered.

In all, 12 people were displaced by the fire, including eight adults and four children.