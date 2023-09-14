Firefighters battled fire at 7-Eleven in New London

Firefighters battled a fire at a 7-Eleven in New London early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to 283 Broad St. just after 2 a.m. and knocked down some of the fire, then found heavy fire in the void space above, according to social media posts from New London Firefighters L-1522.

The battalion chief struck a second alarm, bringing in mutual aid companies and firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

