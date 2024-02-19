Southington

Firefighters issue reminder about why it's important to clear snow, ice from your vehicle

By Cailyn Blonstein

Southington Fire Department

Firefighters are issuing a reminder about why it's important to clear ice and snow from your vehicle after a snow storm.

If you leave frozen snow and ice on your vehicle, fire officials said it can fly off while you are driving.

The flying snow and ice can cause accidents and injuries to other people on the road.

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to I-84 West in Southington for an accident involving ice and snow flying off of one vehicle and hitting another vehicle.

In a photo posted by Southington Police, the windshield of one vehicle can be seen completely smashed in.

Minor injuries were reported.

