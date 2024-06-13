Firefighters rescue baby deer from well in Franklin

Volunteer firefighters rescued a baby deer from a well in Franklin and people are fawning over it.

The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department posted a photo on its Facebook page showing the little one looking up from the dark depths.

“Teamwork, creative thinking and enthusiasm made for a quick and successful extraction,” the posted.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The post is generating messages of thanks and congratulations for the successful rescue.