Franklin

Firefighters rescue baby deer from well in Franklin

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department

Volunteer firefighters rescued a baby deer from a well in Franklin and people are fawning over it.

The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department posted a photo on its Facebook page showing the little one looking up from the dark depths.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“Teamwork, creative thinking and enthusiasm made for a quick and successful extraction,” the posted.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The post is generating messages of thanks and congratulations for the successful rescue.

This article tagged under:

Franklin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us