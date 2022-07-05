Stamford

Firefighters Rescue Woman Stuck Under Metro North Train in Stamford

Stamford Fire Department

Stamford firefighters pulled off two rescues in one day - and they're not something you see every day.

At about 8 p.m., crews were called to the Springdale Train Station after getting a report that a woman fell between the train and the platform.

The Metro North conductor and engineer immediately de-energized and secured the train so that firefighters could safely reach her.

Responding firefighters were able to place the woman in a stokes basket and remove her from underneath the train. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.

Earlier on Tuesday, several firefighters pulled a woman out from underneath a CT Transit bus at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets.

Local

New London 41 seconds ago

Sailfest Organizers Talk About Large Event Safety After Recent Mass Shootings

new haven 1 hour ago

New Haven Board of Alders Appoints New Chief of Police

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

StamfordRescuestamford firemetro north
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us