Firefighters battle fire at Manchester car dealership

Firefighters are battling a fire at a used car dealership on Main Street in Manchester that extended to the siding of a neighboring home and police are diverting traffic.

Manchester Fire Chief Daniel French said 11 cars inside the building are on fire, the concrete walls are compromised and an excavator will need to be brought in.

A lieutenant called in the report of fire on Main Street around 9:30 a.m. and crews found heavy fire coming from an automotive shop.

The sign on the building says Capitol Automotive. It is a used car dealership, according to its website.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire was escalated to two alarms and firefighters from Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor came in to help..

Firefighters worked to put the fire out from above because of the combustibles inside the building.

French said welding might have started the fire, but the fire marshal will be investigating to see if that was actually what started it.

Two people were in the garage and two people were in the home the fire extended to, French said.

They were all able to make it out OK.

As of 10:15 a.m., smoke is visible from a garage.

Check back for updates.