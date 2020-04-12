Brookfield

First Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in Brookfield

A man in his 50s is the first coronavirus-related death reported in Brookfield, according to First Selectman Steve Dunn.

"We, together with the entire town, send our prayers and thoughts to his family. At this time, it is critical that we continue to keep each other safe by staying home," Dunn said in a statement.

There are currently 95 confirmed coronavirus cases in the town of Brookfield. Seven residents remain hospitalized at this time.

Local

Metro-North 57 mins ago

Metro-North Now Operating on an Hourly Schedule Due to Huge Decline in Ridership

silver alert 2 hours ago

67-Year-Old Stamford Man Reported Missing Since February

There are now more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and over 500 people have died.

For a town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases, click here.

This article tagged under:

BrookfieldcoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us