A man in his 50s is the first coronavirus-related death reported in Brookfield, according to First Selectman Steve Dunn.

"We, together with the entire town, send our prayers and thoughts to his family. At this time, it is critical that we continue to keep each other safe by staying home," Dunn said in a statement.

There are currently 95 confirmed coronavirus cases in the town of Brookfield. Seven residents remain hospitalized at this time.

There are now more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and over 500 people have died.

