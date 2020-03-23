This Is Where There Are Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Connecticut

There are 327 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and each of the state’s eight counties is affected.

Eight residents have died, five of whom were in Fairfield County. Two people who have died were in Tolland County and one was in Hartford County.

These are the Connecticut cities and towns with confirmed cases:

Ansonia 1

Avon 1

Beacon Falls

Berlin 2

Bethlehem 3

Bolton 1

Brookfield 6

Burlington 1

Clinton 1

Danbury 8

Darien 8

East Hampton 1

East Hartford 1

Enfield 1

Farmington 2

Glastonbury 4

Greenwich 31

Guilford 2

Haddam 1

Madison 1

Manchester 4

Mansfield 1

Meriden 1

Middletown 1

Milford 2

Montville 1

New Britain 2

New Canaan 5

New Fairfield 3

New Haven 7

New Milford 2

Newington 4

Newtown 1

Norwalk 17

Norwich 1

Oxford 1

Plainville 1

Portland 1

Rocky Hill 7

Shelton 1

South Windsor 2

Southbury 2

Southington 3

Stafford 7

Stratford 3

Suffield 2

Thomaston 2

West Hartford 1

West Haven 6

Westport 62

Wethersfield 1

Wilton 7

Windsor Locks 2

Windsor 2

Woodbridge 1

Woodbury 1

Woodstock 1

