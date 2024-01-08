First Lady is set to visit Connecticut on Thursday

First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit Connecticut on Thursday night, according to White House officials.

Biden will arrive at Groton-New London Airfield at 7 p.m. after spending the day in Chicago.

Then, she'll make her way to the Submarine Force Museum in Groton at 7:30 p.m. She will join military families for a holiday gathering.

While in Groton, Biden will meet with the USS Delaware's crew and families as part of her Joining Forces initiative, according to the White House.

This is the second time the First Lady will visit Connecticut. In 2021, she also met with families of the crew of USS Delaware.

The event is not open to the public.