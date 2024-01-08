Jill Biden

First Lady is set to visit Connecticut on Thursday

By Angela Fortuna

Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit Connecticut on Thursday night, according to White House officials.

Biden will arrive at Groton-New London Airfield at 7 p.m. after spending the day in Chicago.

Then, she'll make her way to the Submarine Force Museum in Groton at 7:30 p.m. She will join military families for a holiday gathering.

While in Groton, Biden will meet with the USS Delaware's crew and families as part of her Joining Forces initiative, according to the White House.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This is the second time the First Lady will visit Connecticut. In 2021, she also met with families of the crew of USS Delaware.

The event is not open to the public.

This article tagged under:

Jill BidenGrotonFirst Lady Jill Biden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us