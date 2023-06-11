Delta

Flight from Bradley to Atlanta diverted to JFK after experiencing maintenance issue

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

A flight that was supposed to go from Bradley International Airport to Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday was diverted after experiencing a maintenance issue.

Delta flight 2069 left from Hartford and made a routine landing at New York-JFK due to the issue.

A Delta spokesperson said 167 customers were on the flight and were re-accommodated on a secondary plane to continue their travel.

Officials did not release any other details about the maintenance issue.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

DeltaBradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us