Flight from Bradley to Atlanta diverted to JFK after experiencing maintenance issue

A flight that was supposed to go from Bradley International Airport to Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday was diverted after experiencing a maintenance issue.
Delta flight 2069 left from Hartford and made a routine landing at New York-JFK due to the issue.
A Delta spokesperson said 167 customers were on the flight and were re-accommodated on a secondary plane to continue their travel.
Officials did not release any other details about the maintenance issue.
