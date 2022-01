All flights in and out of Bradley International Airport were canceled early Saturday, according to the airport's website.

In all, seven arriving flights and 17 departing flights were canceled.

Bradley administrators said Friday that they expected to keep the airport open during Saturday's nor'easter but that it would be up to airlines to make the decision about canceling flights.

People scheduled to fly out of Bradley are encouraged to contact their airline before heading to the airport.