Flooding concerns prompt Norfolk officials to issue declaration of emergency

Officials in the town of Norfolk have issued a declaration of emergency due to the amount of flooding the community has seen.

According to the town's department of emergency management, Norfolk saw about five inches of rain fall Sunday afternoon in about a ninety minute period.

The rain has caused water to rise up onto local roadways and even compromised several culverts.

Right now, Route 272 in Norfolk is closed from Bruey Road to Route 263 in Goshen. Various side roads in Norfolk, including Smith and Estey Roads, are closed due to flooding.

The neighboring town of Colebrook experienced similar flooding issues, with several yards drenched in water. One area business told NBC Connecticut that water had flooded his basement Sunday.