Heavy rain, possible flooding to impact Connecticut through Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Connecticut through Tuesday morning.

There is the potential for several rounds of showers and storms beginning this evening and lasting through Monday. Some towns in western Connecticut could pick up several inches of rain.

A flood watch is up for the potential for more heavy rain, especially in Western CT. Details on our weather blog #NBCCT https://t.co/gNDopSKYEh pic.twitter.com/NJ8EgXBkc3 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 9, 2023

Most of the heavy downpours are likely going to be focused in western Connecticut. The axis of heavy rain will shift from west to east overnight tonight through Monday.

Severe weather can't be ruled out on Monday as well. Localized strong wind gusts are possible. The Severe Storms Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the entire state in a level 1 (out of 5) risk for severe weather on Monday.

Track the storms and read more about the flood threat on our weather blog.