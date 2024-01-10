Flooding traps people inside Domino's in Norwich

Flooding in Norwich was so severe on Wednesday morning that rising water trapped people inside the Domino’s on New London Turnpike.

Keith Santor, of Norwich, said he went to check on his wife’s business, Busy Bees Play Hive, at 6 a.m. and there was a foot of water at the door and six inches inside.

There was nothing he could do, so he started helping the owner of the Domino’s restaurant.

Arnold Alina Photo by Arnold Alina

Santor said they were able to keep pace with the water and pump it out as it was coming in. Then, the generator flooded, so they called for help.

“Once the water was up to the brick facade out there, which is probably about three feet of water, we could see the current that was going and we weren't going to be able to walk across the current. And so, we at that point, just kind of committed to staying in the building,” Santor said. “But we didn't know if we're gonna be there for the rest of the day or tomorrow.”

Nuno Amaral Owners of Buzzy Bee trapped on table in Domino’s

The Yantic Volunteer Fire Department showed up and rescued Santor and the owner of Domino’s just before 10 a.m.