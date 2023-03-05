Food Delivery Driver Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Bridgeport

A food delivery driver has died after he was shot multiple times in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Boston Avenue and Palisades Avenue around 7:25 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. Dispatchers also received multiple calls about numerous shots fired and someone shot.

When emergency crews arrived to the area, they said they found an unresponsive 35-year-old man from New York. He was on the ground next to an apartment building on Boston Avenue.

According to police, the man was a Chinese food delivery driver and was shot numerous times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not released the man's identity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The homicide investigation is underway and authorities said it is producing strong leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.