Foodshare Continues Drive-Thru Food Distribution at Rentschler Field Through August

Foodshare is continuing to distribute food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford through the month of August.

Officials at Foodshare said over the last three months, they have served over 100,000 households and have distributed over three million pounds of food through its drive-through food distribution at Rentschler Field.

“We will keep this operation running five days per week through the end of August, but at some point beyond August, we are going to have to start scaling back," said Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski.

"The Rentschler Field distribution was never intended to be permanent, which is why we are encouraging everyone who is in need of food to also visit one of our partner programs or one of our Mobile Foodshare sites in Hartford and Tolland counties," he added.

The distribution is on weekdays only from Monday, August 3 through Friday, August 28. It runs from 8:30 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

There is one allocation of food per car to ensure there is enough food, Foodshare said.

Officials remind residents that the emergency distribution at Rentschler Field is in addition to Foodshare's pantries, community kitchens and mobile sites throughout the region.

Anyone in the community that is unable to drive to East Hartford can text "FOODSHARE" to 85511 or go here to find an outdoor pantry-on-wheels.