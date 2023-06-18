EAST HARTFORD

Former East Hartford police officer goes missing while diving in the Bahamas

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A former East Hartford police officer has gone missing while diving in the Bahamas.

The United States Coast Guard said they are searching for a U.S. citizen who went missing while free diving on Friday.

The diver, identified by the Coast Guard as Ryan Proulx, was last seen free diving near the Bimini Barge Wreck, about 1.5 miles west of the Bimini Inlet. He was wearing a green top with red fins.

According to the East Hartford Police Department, Proulx was an officer in their department from 2017 to 2021.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and Royal Bahamas Police Force are also involved in the search.

