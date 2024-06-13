Hamden

Former Spring Glen Hardware building in Hamden to be demolished today

The building that was home to the iconic Spring Glen Hardware on Whitney Avenue in Hamden is going to be demolished on Thursday, according to town officials.

They said the property owner’s structural engineer and Hamden building officials determined that the building at 1666 Whitney Ave. is not safe.

The family-owned Spring Glen Hardware was open for 75 years. Three generations of the Landino ran it, serving loyal customers from 1948 until the beginning of 2023 when the family closed the store to health reasons and to spend more time with loved ones.

Lane closures and parking bans will be in effect during demolition.

One southbound lane of Whitney Avenue will be closed between Hawthorne Avenue and Central Avenue, starting at 1 p.m. and it will be closed until further notice.

Hawthorne Avenue will be closed to between Gordon Street and Whitney Avenue to through traffic, bicycles and pedestrians until further notice.

A parking ban will also be in effect.

As of 1 p.m., there will be a parking ban for the southbound side of Whitney Avenue between Hawthorne Avenue and Central Avenue.

It will be in effect until the work in the area is done.

