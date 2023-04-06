Stamford

Former UConn Star, NBA Guard Ben Gordon Arrested in Stamford on Weapons Charge

Ben Gordon #7 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 6, 2014 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA guard and UConn basketball star Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Stamford juice shop, police said.

The episode started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday when several 911 callers reported “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside a juice shop in Stamford, the city's assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.

The man, identified as Gordon, continued to act erratically when officers arrived and tried to take him into custody, Conklin said.

The officers eventually subdued Gordon and placed him under arrest. They found a folding knife clipped to Gordon's pocket, and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack, Conklin said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Gordon was arrested on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

The former basketball star, who played for the University of Connecticut before a decade-long NBA career that ended with the 2014-2015 Orlando Magic, was taken to the police detention center and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Conklin said.

Gordon was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond, he said. A message seeking comment was left with Gordon's attorney.

Local

Hartford 23 mins ago

Hartford Officers Rush Unresponsive Baby to Hospital After ‘Unreasonable' Ambulance Response Time: Report

West Hartford 2 hours ago

Two-Way Traffic to Return on LaSalle Road in West Hartford

It's not Gordon's first brush with the law. Last October, he was charged with punching his son at New York's LaGuardia Airport. And in November, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald's security guard.

This week's arrest came hours after Gordon's alma mater, UConn, defeated San Diego State University 76-59 to win the school's fifth NCAA championship. Gordon was on the UConn team that won the championship in 2004.

Tuesday, the day Gordon was arrested, was also his 40th birthday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us