Four displaced after house fire in Fairfield

By Angela Fortuna

Fairfield Fire Department

Four people have been displaced after a fire tore through a home in Fairfield Sunday night.

The Fairfield Fire Department said they were responded to a home in the Southport section of town on Pease Avenue at 7:30 p.m.

Crews said smoke could be seen on Interstate 95. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a home near Sherwood Place.

Flames came from the back of the house and extended toward the attic, according to the fire department.

The fire was mainly brought under control within minutes, but crews stayed on scene for several hours to completely put it out.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

