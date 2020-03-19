Four Hartford Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

Four Hartford police officers are recovering at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, city officials confirmed Thursday.

According to the mayor's office, the officers returned from a trip to Spain on March 10 and, at that time, were asked not to return to work for 14 days as a precaution. A fifth officer who was in contact with one of those officers off-duty is also at home and will be tested, officials said.

None of the officers have severe symptoms and are self-isolating in their homes.

“We asked these officers not to return from work because we are taking every step to keep our officers healthy and safe,” said Police Chief Jason Thody in a press release. “Along with other first responders, we are ready and committed to serving our community during this pandemic.”

The Hartford Police Department and other city facilities were deep-cleaned over the weekend, and the police department is cleaning cars after every use, as well as practicing social distancing.

At least 97 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, and that number is only expected to rise. The public is encouraged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.