Hartford Police Department

Four Hartford Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Four Hartford police officers are recovering at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, city officials confirmed Thursday.

According to the mayor's office, the officers returned from a trip to Spain on March 10 and, at that time, were asked not to return to work for 14 days as a precaution. A fifth officer who was in contact with one of those officers off-duty is also at home and will be tested, officials said.

None of the officers have severe symptoms and are self-isolating in their homes.

Local

flu 1 hour ago

Two New Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

new haven 1 hour ago

New Haven Coronavirus Cases Rise to 7; Bans Gatherings Over 10 People

“We asked these officers not to return from work because we are taking every step to keep our officers healthy and safe,” said Police Chief Jason Thody in a press release.  “Along with other first responders, we are ready and committed to serving our community during this pandemic.”

The Hartford Police Department and other city facilities were deep-cleaned over the weekend, and the police department is cleaning cars after every use, as well as practicing social distancing.

At least 97 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, and that number is only expected to rise. The public is encouraged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

1st Responders Adjust to Coronavirus Concerns

This article tagged under:

Hartford Police DepartmentcoronavirusCOVID-19first responders
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us