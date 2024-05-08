Roads remain closed after massive fire at factory building in New Britain

Dozens of firefighters spent hours battling a large fire that started in an old factory building in New Britain on Thursday night and streets are still closed on Wednesday morning as crews remain at the scene.

The building is located at 59 High St., at the corner of High Street and Columbus Boulevard and High Street, Columbus Boulevard and several surrounding streets are closed.

The factory building houses a machine shop and car repair shop, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said, and there are also many unoccupied floors.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 8 p.m. and found heavy fire on the second and third floors.

“There was fire coming for almost every window,” Valerye Quintana, of New Britain said. “The smoke was so crazy.”

Officials said workers who were there when the fire started were not hurt and no injuries have been reported.

New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz said there was a lot of material in the building to burn and the huge layout of the building posed a challenge, but the fire department is trained to handle it.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire and how it started.