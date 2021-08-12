water rescue

Four Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Long Island Sound

Blayne Alexander

Four people were rescued Thursday morning after their boat capsized in The Race area of the Long Island Sound.

According to Groton Town police, their crews responded to assist around 10:40 a.m. to reports of a capsized 22-foot center console boat near the Race, the eastern area of the Sound between Fisher's Island and Plum Island.

By the time officials arrived the four people on the capsized vessel had been rescued by another vessel in the area. The Groton Town Police Marine Unit took over to assess the family and return them to the vehicle on shore. No one was hurt.

Crews from Coast Guard Station New London, Southold New York Police Marine Unit and Tow Boat US form Mystic also responded to help. The capsized boat was removed from the water and returned to its owners.

This article tagged under:

water rescue
