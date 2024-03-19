Free ice cream at DQ and Italian ice at Rita's for first day of spring

It's the first day of spring (the vernal equinox starts at 11:06 p.m.) and there are some freebies to celebrate. Rita’s is giving away free Italian Ice today and it is free cone day at Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is giving away a free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The offer is good all day and there is a limit of one per person while supplies last.

The deal is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.

DQ Rewards members will get double points on any purchase on March 19 as well.

DQ locations in Connecticut

There are DQ locations in:

Bridgeport

Brookfield

Cheshire

Cromwell

East Hartford

Enfield

Fairfield

Glastonbury

Groton

Guilford

Kensington

Manchester

Meriden

Milford

Milldale

Monroe

New Haven

Newington

Niantic

North Branford

North Haven

Norwich

Old Saybrook

Pawcatuck

Plainville

Portland

South Windsor

Stamford

Stratford

Taftville

Torrington

Wallingford

Waterbury

West Haven

Westbrook

Willimantic

Winsted

Find the location closest to you here.

Rita's

Rita’s is offering free Italian Ice today.

A Facebook post from Rita’s says that guests are participating locations can get one free 6-ounce Italian Ice during operating hours, which are noon to 9 p.m.

Rita’s also has a first-day-of-spring T-shirt giveaway.

Rita’s locations in Connecticut

There are Rita's in: