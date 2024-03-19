Free ice cream at DQ and Italian ice at Rita's for first day of spring

It's the first day of spring (the vernal equinox starts at 11:06 p.m.) and there are some freebies to celebrate. Rita’s is giving away free Italian Ice today and it is free cone day at Dairy Queen.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen is giving away a free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations.
The offer is good all day and there is a limit of one per person while supplies last.
The deal is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.
DQ Rewards members will get double points on any purchase on March 19 as well.
DQ locations in Connecticut
There are DQ locations in:
- Bridgeport
- Brookfield
- Cheshire
- Cromwell
- East Hartford
- Enfield
- Fairfield
- Glastonbury
- Groton
- Guilford
- Kensington
- Manchester
- Meriden
- Milford
- Milldale
- Monroe
- New Haven
- Newington
- Niantic
- North Branford
- North Haven
- Norwich
- Old Saybrook
- Pawcatuck
- Plainville
- Portland
- South Windsor
- Stamford
- Stratford
- Taftville
- Torrington
- Wallingford
- Waterbury
- West Haven
- Westbrook
- Willimantic
- Winsted
Find the location closest to you here.
Rita's
Rita’s is offering free Italian Ice today.
A Facebook post from Rita’s says that guests are participating locations can get one free 6-ounce Italian Ice during operating hours, which are noon to 9 p.m.
Rita’s also has a first-day-of-spring T-shirt giveaway.
Rita’s locations in Connecticut
There are Rita's in:
- Bridgeport: 1055 Huntington Turnpike in Bridgeport
- Farmington: 358 Scott Swamp Road in Farmington
- Middlebury: 900 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury
- Rocky Hill: 1783 Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill
- South Windsor: 1735 Ellington Road, Town Center Plaza #1 in South Windsor
- Vernon: 378 Kelly Road in Vernon
- West Hartford: 1134 New Britain Ave. in West Hartford