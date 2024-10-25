Free mammograms available in Hartford and Enfield this weekend

Trinity Health is offering free mammogram screenings to women in Hartford and Enfield this weekend.

Women who are underinsured or uninsured can come out to get screenings this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, women can go to the Johnson Memorial Hospital - Ambulatory Care Center at 148 Hazard Ave. in Enfield for free screenings between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, women can go to the Karl J. Krapek, Sr. Comprehensive Women's Health Center at Saint Francis Hospital, located at 114 Woodland St. in Hartford. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to noon.

Trinity Health says one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Anyone who plans to come out is encouraged to register ahead of time. Click here for more information.