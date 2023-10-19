essex

Frequent rainfall impacts vibrancy of CT peak foliage season

Depending on where you are in the state, peak fall foliage may have already come and gone, but some experts are saying this year’s colors won't be as bright.

By Dave Peck

NBC Universal, Inc.

“If we’re not getting the colors now, then they’re not going to come back,” said Sarah Lawson, assistant professor of biology at Quinnipiac University.

Up and down the Connecticut River is a perfect snapshot of peak foliage in New England. All the usual colors, only this year, perhaps a bit muted.

Lawson said plentiful rainfall over the last few months have played a role in dampening the foliage.

The question is – why?

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It has to do with how they’re moving the sugars out of the leaves of their veins, so if it’s too wet, they will move them too quickly and then the leaves will die, so it has to do with the water pressure,” Lawson said.

But all is not lost - just ask those aboard the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat on Thursday.

“There’s a lot more color than I thought there would be. It’s really green right around here, but as we were on the train it looked like there was good color out there,” one passenger said.

According to the Connecticut Tourism Office, peak foliage will come at different times in different parts of the state.

  • Connecticut Northwest/Northeast Corners: October 3 – 8
  • Connecticut Eastern and Western Mid-State Counties: October 16 - 23
  • Shoreline and lower Connecticut River Valley: October 24 - 30
  • Southwest Corner: November 7 - 14

Fall foliage

fall foliage Oct 9

10 scenic Fall foliage drives and hikes in Connecticut

fall Sep 27

10 great corn mazes and pumpkin patches in Connecticut

fall foliage Sep 18

Here's how heavy rain this summer could affect fall foliage

This article tagged under:

essexfall foliage
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us