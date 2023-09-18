Here's how heavy rain this summer could affect fall foliage

Excess rain this summer is top of mind as we start the work week with yet another flood watch in areas of Connecticut.

Fall begins this Saturday - and that means it's time for fall foliage in New England!

The question is: how does all the rain we've seen this summer impact the colorful displays many look forward to each year?

We may see trees changing color a little later this year with so much rain and moisture. The extra precipitation may also lead to more muted versus vibrant colors.

However, the rain isn't the only factor that plays into how dynamic this year's display will be. Cool - but not too cold - temperatures and the daylight must be taken into consideration.

On average, our leaves reach peak color during the month of October. Here's a breakdown of when peak foliage is expected in parts of the state.

If you're in the hills of Litchfield County or northeastern Connecticut, you'll see peak color earlier than our southern and shoreline communities.

According to the Connecticut Tourism Office, peak color may last into early November in parts of southern Connecticut.

Once the colors begin changing, don't forget to send your photos to seeitshareit@nbcconnecticut.com.