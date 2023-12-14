Frontier Airlines to add nonstop flights between Bradley Airport and Tampa

Frontier Airlines will begin to offer nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport and Tampa International Airport in March.

The service will run four times per week, beginning on March 7.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the airline will offer introductory fares as low as $49 one way.

Frontier also flies between Bradley International Airport and San Juan, Orlando and Raleigh-Durham.

