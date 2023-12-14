Bradley Airport

Frontier Airlines to add nonstop flights between Bradley Airport and Tampa

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines will begin to offer nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport and Tampa International Airport in March.

The service will run four times per week, beginning on March 7.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the airline will offer introductory fares as low as $49 one way.

Frontier also flies between Bradley International Airport and San Juan, Orlando and Raleigh-Durham.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Learn more online here.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airporttravel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us