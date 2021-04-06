Frontier Airlines to Offer Nonstop Flights Between Bradley Airport and Atlanta

Frontier Airlines is going to be offering nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting in June.

Service will start on June 11 and it will run four times per week. The introductory fare will be $49, which will be applicable on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to Frontier Airlines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Frontier requires all customers and crew members to wear a face covering throughout their travel journey.

Passengers must confirm that neither they nor anyone in their household has had COVID-19-related symptoms in the last 14 days, that they will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight and understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies.

To be eligible for the promo fare offer, you must purchase tickets by 11:59 p.m. on April 11 and the fares are valid for travel on select days effective June 10, 2021 through Oct. 11, 2021, according to the airline.

Blackout dates include June 30 to July 7 and Sept. 1 to 7. Round-trip purchase is not required.