Fugitive from justice is taken into custody in Stafford

A Massachusetts fugitive from justice has been taken into custody in Stafford after a person reported an unwanted man at their home.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to a home on School Street for a report of an unwanted man on Friday.

Responding officers found Marcus Lopez, 30, at the scene. Investigators learned that Lopez is the subject of a felony arrest warrant in connection to an alleged domestic violence assault and strangulation incident.

The incident happened in Southbridge, MA. Police said extradition was authorized for all states in the U.S.

Lopez was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and he was processed at Troop C in Tolland. He was held on a $500,000 bond and appeared in court the same day.

Troopers said Lopez will be held in Connecticut pending his extradition back to Massachusetts.