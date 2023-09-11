Garten posthumously promoted to detective, funeral arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements have been set for fallen Hartford Detective Bobby Garten.

Garten was posthumously promoted to detective effective as of Sept. 6, 2023, the day he died in the line of duty.

A wake will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. That will be followed by a funeral to be held at the XL Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Both events are open to the public.

Garten, 34, was killed Wednesday night when the police cruiser he was riding in was hit at high speed on Asylum Avenue by a car fleeing an unrelated traffic stop.

Garten and Officer Bryan Kearney, who was driving the cruiser, were responding to a separate call at the time of the crash. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Garten later died of his injuries.

An eight-year veteran of the Hartford police force, he was the son of a Hartford police detective as well.

Garten, who is from Wethersfield and lived in Newington, served in the patrol division, as a walk-beat officer, and he was in the street crimes unit for the last two years. He's also served on the police department's marine unit.

Chief Jason Thody promoted Garten to detective based on his dedication and professionalism to the residents of Hartford.

“Bobby's dedication and demeanor exemplified what it means to be a Hartford Police Officer. His work earned him accolades from peers and supervisors alike. Officer Garten recently went through the process to be considered for appointment to detective. It is clear that Officer Garten far exceeded the qualifications for promotion. With the support of his loving family, it is my honor to promote Officer Garten to detective effective September 6, 2023. It has been a privilege for all of us at the Hartford Police Department to have served alongside Detective Garten," Chief Thody said in a statement.