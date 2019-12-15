collinsville

Gas Leak Closed Off Traffic in Collinsville

Volunteer Firefighter Scott Goeben

Several roads were closed in Collinsville after a gas leak was detected on the roof of a local business.

Canton firefighters responded to the Main Street vicinity at approximately 9:37 a.m. for a report of a gas odor in the nearby vicinity.

Traffic was closed off to Main, Market and Front streets. Nearby apartments and businesses were also evacuated, according to crews.

Local

Winterfest 1 hour ago

Mascot Day Held at Winterfest in Hartford

new haven 3 hours ago

Two Arrested After Gunshots Heard in New Haven

Crews located a leak on the rook of LaSalle Market and Deli. They capped the leak and all people were able to return to their residences and businesses.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This article tagged under:

collinsvillegas leakmain streetCantonlasalle market
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us