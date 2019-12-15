Gas Leak Closed Off Traffic in Collinsville

Several roads were closed in Collinsville after a gas leak was detected on the roof of a local business.

Canton firefighters responded to the Main Street vicinity at approximately 9:37 a.m. for a report of a gas odor in the nearby vicinity.

Traffic was closed off to Main, Market and Front streets. Nearby apartments and businesses were also evacuated, according to crews.

Crews located a leak on the rook of LaSalle Market and Deli. They capped the leak and all people were able to return to their residences and businesses.

No injuries were reported in the incident.